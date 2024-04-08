CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,054,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $374.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.