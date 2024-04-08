CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $608,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

