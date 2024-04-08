CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $699,000 Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 1.8 %

Garmin stock opened at $147.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

