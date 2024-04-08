CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $829,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

IWD opened at $176.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

