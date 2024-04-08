CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $884,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4,646.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 194,627 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

