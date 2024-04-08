CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $948,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,948,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,411,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,200,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.67.

Shares of CHTR opened at $267.49 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.92 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

