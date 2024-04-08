CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $993,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI opened at $18.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.