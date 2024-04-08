CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $183.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $169.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

