CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 81,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 381,808 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,249 shares of company stock worth $8,287,815. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $102.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.