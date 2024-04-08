CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $230.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

