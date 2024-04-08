CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,880,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $654.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $691.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.32.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

