CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $815,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

