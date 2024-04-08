CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 35 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.45.

ULTA stock opened at $444.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

