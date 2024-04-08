CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 689 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

NYSE:WEC opened at $80.28 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

