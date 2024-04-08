CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 9,160 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $50.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

