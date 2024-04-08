CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $342,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $208.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

