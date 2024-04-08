CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $783.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $770.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.