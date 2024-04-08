CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.32% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RFI opened at $11.47 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

