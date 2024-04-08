CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IP. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IP opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.