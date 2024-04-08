CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,630 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,954,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.