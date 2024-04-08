CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,169,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

