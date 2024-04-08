CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,156 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

