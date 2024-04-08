CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 14,230 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

