CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 254 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,218,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $113.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

