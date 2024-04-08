CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 25,467 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,467 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,346,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 293,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 244,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 242,883 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
