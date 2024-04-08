CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,106 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $62.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

