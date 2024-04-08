CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 382 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

