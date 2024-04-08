CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 491 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AZN stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

