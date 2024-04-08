CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 831 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,228,000 after buying an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,569,000 after buying an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,185,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $157.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

