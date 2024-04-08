CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $116.42 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JAZZ

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.