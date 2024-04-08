Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coterra Energy worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 207,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

