Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $12.17 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 761.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

