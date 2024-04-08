Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $109.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.56 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

