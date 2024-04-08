Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

