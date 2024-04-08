Clean Yield Group Sells 982 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

