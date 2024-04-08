Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

