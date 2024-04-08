Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Comerica alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Comerica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 31,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 607.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21,786.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 164,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.02.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.