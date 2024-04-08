Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
