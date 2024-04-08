Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $35.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

