CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of CRWD opened at $315.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

