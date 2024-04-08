Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 2,960 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,174,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 43,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $386.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.35.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $357.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.89. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

