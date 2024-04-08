Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cummins worth $32,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Cummins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $300.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.89. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $301.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

