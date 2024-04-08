DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $134.37 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.35.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.