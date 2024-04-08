DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $867,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

