DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.06 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

