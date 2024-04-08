DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 343 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GSK alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.