DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,639 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.29 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

