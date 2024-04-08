DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 988 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 59,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

UDR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $36.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

