DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.51 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

