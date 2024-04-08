DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $208.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

